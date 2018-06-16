Racing for promotion, Jaipur constable runs out of breath, passes away

A 45-year-old, head constable at Jaipur police passed away after completing a 2 km run for the promotion to the post of sub-inspector. Sushil Kumar was recently promoted to the post of head constable was running as part of the outdoor test for his promotion which was held on Friday, June 15, in Jaipur. When he collpased, Shushil was immediately rushed to SMS Hospital where he was declared dead. He reportedly passed away due to cardiac arrest.

The run reportedly took place near Jal Mahal area on Amer road. Sushil was promoted to the rank of head constable on June 12. Sushil Kumar was a native of Bharatpur and was currently working in crime branch and was living in Pratap Nagar area of the city.

Sanjay Agarwal, City police commissioner told TOI that the body was handed over to the family members after the medical board conducted the post-mortem. “A medical test was conducted a day prior to the test on Thursday. Candidates were also asked about their physical condition,” Agarwal said, adding that Sharma had also undergone physical training during PCC (promotion cadre course) when he was promoted from constable to head constable.

The candidates who had cleared the written test had to go through the outdoor test which includes a 2 km run, drill, PT exercise, unarmed combat test etc.

Now questions are being raised on the decision of the police department on organising the run at the time when the city is facing intense heatwave conditions. The report claimed that for lower-rung constabulary, physical fitness has always been a matter of grave concern whereas officials say that for the test “walk and run” was not compulsory.

Notably, in the past five years, this is the fifth incident when a cop has died in such a situation. The news about the death of head constable spread instantly in the police department and the senior officials including Jaipur police commissioner Sanjay Agarwal and DCP headquarter Gaurav Shrivastav went to the hospital to condole the family.