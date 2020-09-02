‘Quit Congress, join BJP’: Ramdas Athawale’s advice to Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal

Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale. (file pic)

Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale has offered a suggestion to veteran Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal to resign from the party and join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Speaking to news ANI, Athawale said that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accused both senior leaders of working at the behest of the BJP and it is best if they join the saffron fold. BJP-led NDA government will win the future general elections, he added.

“There is a controversy over the post of Congress chief. Rahul Gandhi has accused Sibal, Azad of working on BJP’s behalf,” he said.

Athawale suggested that the Congress leaders should submit their resignation like Jyotiraditya Scindia and join the BJP.

“Therefore, I suggest Sibal and Azad to resign from Congress. They have spent many years in Congress, but they should exit the party and join the BJP now,” the Union minister said.

“If they are being disrespected, they should leave just like Jyotiraditya Scindia did, even Sachin Pilot did so but he reached a compromise. Rahul Gandhi is wrong in blaming people who built the Congress,” Athawale added.

He claimed that the BJP-led NDA will stay in power for many more years, and exuded confidence that the alliance will win over 350 seats in the 2024 general elections.

Calling the BJP a party of masses, he said, “People of all castes, sects, and religion are joining the BJP. It will keep winning the elections and finish Congress.”

Azad and Sibal were among 23 senior Congress leaders who had written a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi seeking an overhaul of the organsation including an active and visible party chief.

Later, at the Congress Working Committee meeting, former Congress president and Sonia’s son Rahul Gandhi alleged that the 23 leaders were colluding with the BJP. Sibal and Azad had, however, rebuffed the charges.