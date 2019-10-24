P Chidambaram

Upbeat from the spirited fight that the Congress put up in the Haryana Assembly polls, senior party leader P Chidambaram hailed the results. Congress also exceeded expectations in Maharashtra. He is currently under Enforcement Directorate custody in INX Media case.

Speaking to reporters about today’s results, the former Union minister said, “Quiet patriotism will defeat muscular nationalism”. While Congress’ performance in Haryana surprised many with the party giving a head-on the fight to the ruling BJP, it also did fairly well in Maharashtra, where the BJP-Shiv Sena combine will form government for a second consecutive term.

Also in Punjab, the ruling Congress has won three bypolls, with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) winning one. Congress won bypolls in Phagwara, Jalalabad and Mukerian seats, the SAD got the Dakha seat. It also won Chitrakot bypoll in Chhattisgarh where its candidate Rajman Venjam defeated BJP candidate Lachhuram Kashyap by the margin of 17862 votes.

While the result in Haryana has not been fully declared, Congress is giving the BJP a tough fight. While the BJP has so far won in 33 seats, Congress has won 28, out of the total of 90 constituencies that went to polls on October 21. While the saffron party is currently leading in 7 seats, Congress is currently leading in 3 constituencies. The halfaway mark is 46 in Haryana.

#WATCH Congress leader P. Chidambaram on being asked ‘What do you want to say on the election results?’: Quiet patriotism will defeat muscular nationalism. pic.twitter.com/DZqXRUGGch — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

Currently, all eyes are on Jannayak Janta Party(JJP) which is turnout to be kingmaker, winning 10 seats. The party was formed only last year by Chautala, an ex-MP from Hisar, after splitting from INLD, after a reported family feud

Till now, however, Chautala has not committed anything on whether his party would support the BJP or the Congress in forming the next government in the state, in case it is a hung assembly.

While the Congress has appealed to other like-minded parties to come in its support to form the next government, reports said BJP summoned Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to Delhi.