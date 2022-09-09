President Murmu, PM Modi condole death of world’s oldest monarch Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign, passed away peacefully at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The world’s oldest monarch was 96.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the Royal Family said in a tweet last night at 11 PM.

Elizabeth was named queen at the age of 25 following the death of her father King George VI in 1952, and was crowned next year. The Queen’s reign had spanned 15 Prime Ministers which started with Winston Churchill.

Condolences poured in for the queen from the political fraternity of India.

President Droupadi Murmu said that with her death the “world has lost a great personality”.

“In the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of UK, the world has lost a great personality. An era has passed since she steered her country and people for over 7 decades. I share the grief of people of UK and convey my heartfelt condolence to the family,” she tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sharing two photographs with the queen, shared an anecdote from his meeting with the queen.

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has embarked on the 3,500 km Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, also condoled the death.

“My condolences to the people of UK and the Royal Family on the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She had a long and glorious reign, serving her country with utmost commitment and dignity,” Gandhi tweeted.

Tamil Nadu MK Stalin said that he was “deeply pained by Her Majesty’s demise”.

Deeply pained by the demise of HM Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom.



After a reign spanning seven decades, 15 Prime Ministers and several major turning points in modern history, the second Elizabethan era has come to an end. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/OUEi5PhAw2 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 8, 2022

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the “world has lost an exemplary leader”.

In the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, the world has lost an exemplary leader. Her life signified the tenets of service and duty. It is the end of an era.



I extend my condolences to her family and the people of UK. https://t.co/veAxJOLX3z — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 9, 2022

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also extended her condolences saying an “era has come to an end.”

“I express my condolences to the British Royal family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. An era comes to an end as the longest reigning British monarch leaves for her heavenly abode,” Banerjee said in a tweet.