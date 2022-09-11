Queen Elizabeth II death: One-day state mourning in India, tricolour at half-mast today

The national flag at all government buildings, including Red Fort and Rashtrapati Bhavan, are flying at half-mast on Sunday as the country observes one-day state mourning as a mark of respect for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. No official entertainment will take place today.

The UK’s longest-serving monarch died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate Balmoral, after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, passed away on September 8, 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one-day state mourning on September 11 throughout India,” an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs had said.

“The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” it read.

Delhi | National flags at Red Fort and Rashtrapati Bhavan fly at half-mast as one-day state mourning is being observed in the country following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

Following her death President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several Chief Ministers have expressed condolences at the demise of the world’s longest ruling sovereign.

Meanwhile, the British High Commission has opened a book of condolence at the High Commissioner’s residence in Delhi for people to write their tributes for the Queen.

Following her death, her son, Charles inherited the throne and became the monarch. He was sworn-in as the King formally on Saturday, and will be now known as King Charles III. Meanwhile, Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior MPs in the House of Commons swore allegiance to the new monarch.