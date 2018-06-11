PWD scam: Delhi Court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal’s kin

Three FIRs, including one against a company run by the chief minister’s brother-in-law Surender Bansal, were registered by the ACB in this case on May 9 last year. (PTI)

A Delhi court today granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s relative Vinay Bansal in a case related to an alleged scam in the Public Works Department (PWD). Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted relief to Bansal, a nephew of Kejriwal, on a personal bond of Rs two lakh with one surety of like amount, advocate B S Joon, appearing for the accused, said. Bansal, the son of Kejriwal’s late brother-in-law Surender Bansal, was arrested on May 10 by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). Three FIRs, including one against a company run by the chief minister’s brother-in-law Surender Bansal, were registered by the ACB in this case on May 9 last year.

Three companies, including Renu Constructions (owned by Bansal, Kamal Singh and Pawan Kumar), were also named in the FIRs. In a complaint, Rahul Sharma, founder of NGO Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), had alleged financial irregularities in building a drain in north-west Delhi and accused Kejriwal and PWD Minister Satyendra Jain of misusing their office to grant the contracts to Bansal. However, they were not named in the FIR.