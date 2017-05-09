PWD scam: Big setback for AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, ACB registers 3 FIRs

Criminal cases were registered against Delhi CM, his brother-in-law and a government official in the PWD scam for the alleged irregularities in the grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines in Delhi. (Source: PTI)

In yet another setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following its former member Kapil Mishra’s bribery allegations, the ACB has registered as many as three FIRs in the PWD scam involving Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s kin, reported CNN News 18 TV. The report also stated that following the discrepancy in AAP’s funding details, the Income Tax (I-T) department has started the prosecution process and has asked the party to reply to the show-cause notice by May 16.

Criminal cases were registered against Delhi CM, his brother-in-law and a government official in the PWD scam for the alleged irregularities in the grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines in Delhi, as per a March 18 report by PTI. The case was later transferred to the ACB by the Delhi Police.

It was also being reported that the I-T department has found some major discrepancies in the funding process of the Delhi government. The amounts mentioned on party’s website did not match with the details submitted to the tax department.

Earlier in the day, the EC scrapped AAP’s EVM hacking claims that it made during a ‘live demonstration’ during the Delhi Assembly one-day special session on Tuesday. It is also being reported that the AAP could face a criminal case if had taken out an EVM from election panel’s godown. However, the AAP supremo later reacted to the issue by saying, “we are asking you to give your EVMs and we will prove it. It hardly takes 90 seconds to change the motherboard of EVMs.”

Despite the internal rift in the party from the past few days, Kejriwal had maintained his silence throughout. However, on Monday evening, he took to Twitter and said, “Truth will triumph. Its beginning will be made during the special session of the Delhi Assembly tomorrow.” Now we know that he was referring to the EVM row rather than the Rs 2 cr controversy he is embroiled in to which he is yet to react.