Puzzled why PM Modi would blame previous BJP governments for neglecting Uttar Pradesh, says P Chidambaram

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram today took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter’s remarks made during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Jewar airport. Taking to Twitter, P Chidambaram said that it’s a mystery that PM Narendra Modi has suddenly blamed the previous Uttar Pradesh governments led by Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta and Rajnath Singh for the state’s lacklustre growth.

“The PM is reported to have said that ‘for the first time in seven decades, U P has started getting what it has always deserved’. He also said ‘the state was kept in deprivation and darkness by previous governments’. It is a mystery why the PM should suddenly blame the governments of Kalyan Singh (twice), Ram Prakash Gupta and Rajnath Singh (all of the BJP)!!” said P Chidambaram.

During the Bhoomi Poojan of Jewar Airport yesterday, PM Modi had said that the Jewar airport project was envisioned by the previous BJP government but it remained embroiled in the tussle between successive state and central governments.

“The UP BJP government had envisioned this project two decades ago. But this airport remained embroiled in the tussle between the governments of Delhi and Lucknow for years. Even the previous UP government had written to the then central government to shut down this airport project. Today, with the help of a double-engine government, we are witnessing the Bhoomi Poojan of this airport. Friends, seven decades after the independence, for the first time Uttar Pradesh has started getting what it has always deserved,” PM Modi had said.

It may be recalled that the BJP and its leaders often blame the previous 70 years’ rule by Congress for many pressing issues that the country today faces. PM Modi’s remark at Jewar was akin to his previous attacks on the erstwhile Congress regime.