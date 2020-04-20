Putting duty first, Yogi Adityanath says will skip father’s last rites to ‘defeat coronavirus pandemic’ in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File Photo PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that he will not be attending the last rites of his father, Anand Bisht, who passed away at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences today. Bisht, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital’s gastroenterology department, breathed his last at 10.44 am on Monday morning.

In a statement issued following his father’s demise, Chief Minister Adityanath expressed grief at his father’s heavenly abode but said he will not be attending his last rites tomorrow in order to enforce the lockdown and beat the coronavirus pandemic in his state that has reported 1,084 positive cases and 17 deaths.

“In order to make the lockdown successful and as part of the strategy to defeat coronavirus, I will not be attending the last rites of my father tomorrow, April 21,” the chief minister said in his statement tweeted by news agency ANI on Monday afternoon.

“It was my heartfelt wish to visit him during his final moments but couldn’t due to the coronavirus outbreak that has affected the entire world and I was busy in doing my duty towards 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh,” Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath added.

He also urged his mother and other members of his family and well-wishers to ensure that the last rites are carried out in accordance with the Centre’s lockdown norms, with minimum participation. The Ministry of Home Affairs’ revised guidelines state that “in case of funerals, congregations of more than 20 persons will not be permitted” during the extended lockdown period which will remain in place till May 3.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has condoled the death of Adityanath’s father. “My deepest condolences on the death of Anand Singh Bishtji, father of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. May God give the family courage to suffer in this hour of grief,” she said in tweet.