Pushpam Priya Choudhary of Plurals party bags only 121 votes in early rounds of counting

Pushpam Priya is an alumna of the London School of Economics and Political Science. (Photo source: Twitter/Pushpam Priya Choudhary)

Bankipur constituency election result: Pushpam Priya Choudhary, chief of the newly floated party called Plurals, has bagged only 121 of 3,860 votes counted so far. She had declared herself as the chief ministerial candidate of her newly formed party for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

Pushpam Priya Choudhary is trailing from both her seats – Bankipur and Bisfi. In Bankipur, an Assembly seat in Patna district, she is trailing behind three-time Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitin Navin and Congress candidate Luv Sinha. Luv is the son of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha.

In Bisfi, an Assembly seat in Madhubani district of Bihar, Pushpam Priya Choudhary is trailing behind Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Fayaz Ahmad and BJP’s Haribhushan Thakur.

Pushpam Priya, an alumna of the London School of Economics and Political Science, had floated a political party in March this year. She had created a buzz in the political arena with a two-page advertisement in all the leading newspapers ahead of Bihar Assembly elections.

Declaring herself a chief ministerial candidate in the ad, Pushpam Priya promised that if voted to power, Bihar will become the most developed state in the country by 2025. She went on to claim that the development of Bihar, considered one of the least developed states in India, will be at par with any European country by 2030.

Her party website says that Plurals want to do positive politics and does not believe in reactionary politics.

After announcing her decision to contest the Assembly elections, Pushpam Priya had challenged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad to field their chief ministerial candidates against her.

“The Bihar chief minister should contest from Bankipur Assembly seat as he has not contested even a single election in his 15 years of rule,” she had posted on her Facebook page.

Pushpam Priya is the daughter of former Janata Dal-United lawmaker Vinod Choudhary, who is considered to be a close confidante of the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar since his Samata Party days.