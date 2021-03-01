Push-ups, Aikido and more: Rahul Gandhi pulls out all stops campaigning for Tamil Nadu elections

Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Rahul Gandhi said that the RSS and Narendra Modi insult Tamil language and culture and people should not allow them to gain a foothold in the state.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today left no chance to connect with the youth in the poll-bound Tamil Nadu. While interacting with students of St. Joseph’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Mulagumoodubn, Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi not only shook a leg with the students but also did push-ups and performed some Aikido martial art tricks. Rahul even went on to do a one-hand push-up leading to a loud cheer out from the students.

Earlier, Rahul addressed a rally in Nagercoil, in the southern Kanyakumari district. Gandhi said that the people of Tamil Nadu should show a way to India in keeping away the forces that are inimical to language and culture and those projecting the concept of one culture,

one nation and one history.

#WATCH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi doing push-ups and 'Aikido' with students of St. Joseph's Matriculation Hr. Sec. School in Mulagumoodubn, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/qbc8OzI1HE — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

Rahul Gandhi said that this election is about giving a message. “First is, that our country is a country of different religions, cultures, languages, histories and we respect all that. We don’t accept Narendra Modi’s and RSS’ attempt to humiliate and crush Tamil culture, language and Tamil history,” said the former Congress president.

He said that the RSS and Narendra Modi insult Tamil language and culture and people should not allow them to gain a foothold in the state.

Rahul said that Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami bows to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he won’t be able to do this. “The chief minister should bow to the people of the state,” said Rahul.

The Waynad MP further questioned, “Is Tamil not an Indian language? Is Tamil culture not Indian culture? This is the battle that is being fought in this election.”

He added that he has to protect the Tamil language, culture and history just as it his duty to protect all languages and religions in India.

Elections for the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in single phase on April 6 while the result will be declared on May 2. The AIADMK is contesting the polls in alliance with the BJP while the Congress is fighting the elections with the DMK.