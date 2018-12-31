Purvanchal University V-C in trouble for exhorting students to “kill”, Yogi Adityanath govt seeks response

Purvanchal University VC

The vice-chancellor of the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh has stoked controversy after a video of his speech at a Ghazipur college went viral. In the video, the VC Raja Ram Yadav was seen exhorting his students to “kill” their opponents if they ever get engaged in a fight. As the video clip started doing rounds on social media, evoking sharp criticism, the state government took cognizance of the matter and sought the V-C’s response on the matter. However, the V-C remained defiant accusing the media of twisting his statement.

In the video clip, the VC said, “Agar aap Purvanchal University ke chhatra ho to rote huye mere paas kabhi mat aana. Ek baat bata deta hoon, agar kisi se jhagda ho jaaye to uski pitai karke aana aur tumhara bas chale to uska murder karke aana, uske baad hum dekh lenge (If you are a Purvanchal University student, don’t come to me crying. If you get into a fight with someone, beat up that person. If possible, kill him. I will take care of things after that).”

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the higher education portfolio, told media that he had asked the vice-chancellor to give his version of the story. “It was wrong, he can’t make such comments. He should teach students the way of peace but he’s doing ‘gunda raj’, VC of such mentality has no right to stay in his position. I hope Deputy CM will take appropriate action,” state minister and spokesperson of the Uttar Pradesh government Siddharth Nath Singh said.

However, the V-C has said that the lecture he had delivered at a college in Ghazipur, was presented out of context. “I meant to say that students should shed disappointment and sadness and become brave and self-reliant.”