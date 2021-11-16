Purvanchal Expressway Inauguration Live Updates: PM Modi to land in C-130 Hercules, IAF to hold airshow

After the inauguration, PM Modi will witness an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 kilometre airstrip constructed on the expressway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ambitious Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district on Tuesday. The event will be held at around 1:30 pm, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. After the inauguration, PM Modi will witness an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 kilometre airstrip constructed on the expressway. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a public meeting at a nearby place.

The Purvanchal Expressway is over 340 km long. It starts from Chandsarai village in Lucknow and ends at Haidaria village located on National Highway 31 in Ghazipur (18 km from UP-Bihar border). It is a six-lane expressway that can be expanded to eight lanes in future. Constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway is going to give a boost to the economic development of eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur, the statement said.

