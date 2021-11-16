  • MORE MARKET STATS
Purvanchal Expressway Inauguration Live Updates: PM Modi to land in C-130 Hercules, IAF to hold airshow

Updated: November 16, 2021 9:42:40 am

After the inauguration, PM Modi will witness an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 kilometre airstrip constructed on the expressway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ambitious Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district on Tuesday. The event will be held at around 1:30 pm, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. After the inauguration, PM Modi will witness an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 kilometre airstrip constructed on the expressway. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a public meeting at a nearby place.

The Purvanchal Expressway is over 340 km long. It starts from Chandsarai village in Lucknow and ends at Haidaria village located on National Highway 31 in Ghazipur (18 km from UP-Bihar border). It is a six-lane expressway that can be expanded to eight lanes in future. Constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway is going to give a boost to the economic development of eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur, the statement said.

 

 

Highlights

    09:42 (IST)16 Nov 2021
    Mirage 2000 and Su-30MKI aircraft in IAF's airshow today

    The inauguration event will also see Mirage 2000 and Su-30MKI aircraft make multiple takeoffs and landings at the emergency airstrip.

    09:05 (IST)16 Nov 2021
    Akhilesh Yadav to inaugurate expressway symbolically

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said he would inaugurate the expressway which he claimed was ‘Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway,’ symbolically by offering flowers.

    Significantly, the Ghazipur district administration has denied permission for Akhilesh Yadav’s Vijay Rath Yatra which he wanted to take out in Ghazipur on Tuesday. However, Akhilesh claimed that he would go ahead with his yatra as per the schedule.

    08:50 (IST)16 Nov 2021
    08:37 (IST)16 Nov 2021
    Purvanchal Expressway to be backbone of Eastern UP economy

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently said the Purvanchal Expressway will be the backbone of the economy of the state's eastern region. He said its foundation was laid in 2018 and was completed in barely 19 months despite the Covid pandemic.

    08:18 (IST)16 Nov 2021
    PM Modi to land in a C-130 Hercules plabe

    Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are expected to land at the airstrip in a C-130 Hercules plane for inauguration.

    The area around the programme venue in Sultanpur has been decorated in saffron colour while the airstrip and the divider has also been festooned. Heavy security arrangements have been made for the event. According to the district administration, the fighter aircraft will perform touch-and-go operation on the expressway. Sukhoi, Mirage, Rafale, and AN-32 aircraft will be participating in the air show, it said. Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be landing at the airstrip in a C-130 Hercules plane for inauguration on Tuesday. In July 2018, Modi laid the foundation of the Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh.
