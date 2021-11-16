Purvanchal Expressway Inauguration Live Updates: PM Modi to land in C-130 Hercules, IAF to hold airshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ambitious Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district on Tuesday. The event will be held at around 1:30 pm, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. After the inauguration, PM Modi will witness an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 kilometre airstrip constructed on the expressway. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a public meeting at a nearby place.
The Purvanchal Expressway is over 340 km long. It starts from Chandsarai village in Lucknow and ends at Haidaria village located on National Highway 31 in Ghazipur (18 km from UP-Bihar border). It is a six-lane expressway that can be expanded to eight lanes in future. Constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway is going to give a boost to the economic development of eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur, the statement said.
Highlights
The inauguration event will also see Mirage 2000 and Su-30MKI aircraft make multiple takeoffs and landings at the emergency airstrip.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said he would inaugurate the expressway which he claimed was ‘Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway,’ symbolically by offering flowers.
Significantly, the Ghazipur district administration has denied permission for Akhilesh Yadav’s Vijay Rath Yatra which he wanted to take out in Ghazipur on Tuesday. However, Akhilesh claimed that he would go ahead with his yatra as per the schedule.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently said the Purvanchal Expressway will be the backbone of the economy of the state's eastern region. He said its foundation was laid in 2018 and was completed in barely 19 months despite the Covid pandemic.
Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are expected to land at the airstrip in a C-130 Hercules plane for inauguration.