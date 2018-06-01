Purulia murder: BJP spills anger over worker’s murder on Delhi streets, accuses Mamata Banerjee of double standards

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today called the Mamata Banerjee a ‘hatyari sarkar’, accusing her of shielding the killers of its workers in the state. The party protested against the Trinamool Congress-led government in the national capital and demanded capital punishment for the killer of its youth worker Trilochan Mahato who was found hanging from a tree in Purulia district on Wednesday morning. They said that the perpetrator of the crime should be brought to the book.

BJP leader Mukul Roy, in charge of West Bangal Kailash Vijayvargiya, Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari led the demonstration against the Mamata government and sought to know why she is silent now when a Dalit is being killed in her state.

Manoj Tiwari said that the opposition’s voice is being crushed by the Bengal government. He added that the government was working for a certain section of people and also for a particular community. “Hundreds of workers are protesting on the road. It is a ‘hatyari sarkar’. Those who are speaking against the government are killed. It is a government of few people and a certain community.”

The party also charged CM Banerjee of shielding the killer of Trilochan. Tiwari said that Mamata Banerjee herself is attempting to protect the killer. “It is a conspiracy of the government. Why is she (Mamata Banerjee) silent? We will expose the ‘hatyari (killer) policies of the Bengal government. Mamata Banerjee has to go back.”

Kailash Vijayvargiya said that police and goons of the TMC are hands in glove. “Police’s role is to maintain law and order situation but it is working to make the opposition silent. Their role is suspicious.” He asked why Mamata Banerjee, political parties and activists are not holding a candle march? “I wonder, when a Congress worker is killed, Rahul Gandhi remains silent. When a CPI(M) worker is killed… Sitaram Yechury shakes hands with Mamata Banerjee. A Dalit worker is killed here. When a Dalit is killed in BJP-ruled states, all political parties start demonstrations, activists organise candle march. Why this double standard?”

Mukul Roy said that the BJP workers are being targetted by the goons of the TMC. “When a Dalit is killed in Gujarat, Karnataka, activists protest. Now, where are they when BJP workers and Dalits are being attacked in Bengal?”

A youth wing worker of the BJP was found hanging from a tree on Wednesday morning in a jungle area near Balarampur of Purulia district. According to the BJP, the 18-year old was its youth wing worker who had actively participated in the recently held rural local bodies elections. On the incident spot, according to the police a note was found that said that he has killed for ‘doing BJP’s politics’.