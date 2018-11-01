Puri’s Jagannath Temple priest seeks Supreme Court permission to end life

By: | Published: November 1, 2018 6:16 PM

A priest from Puri's Jagannath Temple has written a letter to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi requesting for permission to end life.

supreme court, jagannath temple, odishaIn July, the apex court had suggested 12 proposals for reforms in the temple.

A priest from Puri’s Jagannath Temple has written a letter to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi requesting for permission to end life. The priest has written the letter to the chief justice almost four months after Supreme Court suggested the abolition of inheritance rights of the servitors. In its order, the top court also said that no devotee must be forced to distribute offerings to the servitors, as per Hindustan Times.

In his letter, Narasingha Pujapanda has said the only source of income he had was from devotees’ gifts and donations on the temple.

“We beg from them and it has been continuing for more than a thousand years. The court and government are trying to stop our only source of income. How we will survive without income,” Pujapanda wrote in his petition.

In July, the apex court had suggested 12 proposals for reforms in the temple. It said that servitors would not have any claim on offerings made by devotees and all collections should go to the temple ‘Hundi’. The court had said this after a petition was filed by a Cuttack-based lawyer.

Proposals suggested by the top court included a barricaded queue system for devotees from the entrance, end of donation to priests and transparency in temple management. Even as there is agreement on nine out of 12 proposals suggested by the top court, the agreement was not there on the rest.

Pujapanda had earlier threatened to immolate himself in March in protest against the entry of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials in ‘Ratna Bhandar’ or the treasury of the Jagannath Temple.

Earlier, ASI sought Orissa High Court’s permission to assess the condition of the Ratna Bhandar, where all valuables of Lord Jagannath and his siblings are kept.

