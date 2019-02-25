Purely out of compulsion: Arvind Kejriwal on sharing stage with Congress

(PTI Photo)

Expressing his helplessness, days after admitting publically that efforts to convince Congress for an alliance in Delhi came to naught, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said he has no option but to share stage with the Congress and other opposition parties to fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Arvind Kejriwal said his view of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi is that they both are “dangerous” for India and therefore joining hands with Congress and others is the only option.

The Aaam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief has, however, admitted defeat when it comes to forging a pre-poll alliance with the Congress party in Delhi. Kejriwal made it clear in at least two television interviews that the “deal is not happening”.

“Nahi ho raha. Aisa Congress walon ne kaha hai (It’s not happening. The Congress leaders have told me)” India Today TV quoted him as saying.

The Delhi CM said that if both parties had joined hands for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, then the BJP would have been easily been wiped off in Delhi.

Statehood for Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief also slammed both parties – the Congress and the BJP – for opposing his party’s demand for full statehood for Delhi which is a union territory. The Delhi CM asserted that when both these parties were in power, they had appealed for full statehood.

As the Lok Sabha elections come knocking, AAP chief Arvind kejriwal has said the people of Delhi have given both Congress and the BJP a chance and now they should put their faith in AAP and ensure that the party wins seven MPs in the upcoming elections. Kejriwal further said that AAP will make sure that Delhi gets full statehood.

Arvind Kejriwal also added that the ministers and MLAs of Delhi are “helpless in controlling the crime in Delhi as the Delhi Police does not report to the Delhi government but the Centre and the common citizens cannot meet either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

“But they can meet the chief minister,” he said in the India Today TV interview.

READ ALSO | Shahi dip in Sangam won’t wash away PM Modi’s sins: Mayawati

Accusing Modi government of “intentionally” snatching powers of the Delhi government, Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that the officers in Delhi are being given threats that if they work for Kejriwal that will not be spared.

He also tore into the central government saying that the Centre removes his top officers whenever they do something good.

He said during the last four years, his government has “begged and cried” in front of the Modi government to “let us govern Delhi”, but to no avail.

“Why are the people of Delhi being insulted?” Kejriwal asked. He also demanded that the Centre inform that the citizenry of Delhi why they do not get the same benefits as people in other states.

Arvind Kejriwal also said that if Delhi gets full statehood, his government can create lakhs of government jobs for the people. Notably, the Delhi CHief Minister is set to begin an indefinite fast demanding full statehood for Delhi. The AAP is set to make this issue its primary poll agenda.