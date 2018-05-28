Punjabi singer Navjot Singh found shot dead near Chandigarh

​​​
A 23-year-old Punjabi singer was found dead in Dera Bassi near Chandigarh, police said here on Monday.

Published: May 28, 2018
A 23-year-old Punjabi singer was found dead in Dera Bassi near Chandigarh, police said here on Monday. Navjot Singh’s body, bearing four to five bullet injury marks, was found few metres away from his car at village Rampur Sainian in Dera Bassi, Mohali, at around 1 am, said Inspector Mahinder Singh, police station (Dera Bassi).

The singer’s family, living in Mohali, was frantically searching for him after he did not reach home last night, police said. “Investigations are underway,” the Inspector said, adding, that a murder case has been registered in this regard and the body has been sent to the civil hospital for post mortem.

