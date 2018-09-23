Punjab Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti polls: CM Amarinder Singh congratulates Congress workers after party’s win

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today congratulated the party workers on winning the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls in the state. Singh credited the party workers for the mega win after a gap of 10 years. He said that the results of the polls are confirmation that people have faith in the Congress’ leadership, adding that they have endorsed the Congress’ positive development and rejected the Akalis’ ‘malicious campaign’.

“Credit goes to our workers and voters of Punjab. People supported our party and responded to government’s policies for farmers’ debt waiver and steps taken by our party against drug menace,” he said.

“Overall, it is a total support,” the Chief Minister added.

He also rubbished opposition SAD’s charge of meddling in the elections.

“When you lose in elections, you can only put blame on others and say wrong has been done. These are just excuses. They can do nothing else. You can’t say that you are not popular anymore,” he replied when asked about SAD’s allegation of misusing government machinery in the polls.

The ruling Congress on Saturday won the most seats in the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Punjab. The main opposition AAP faced a humiliating defeat. Out of 113 Zila Parishad seats out of a total of 354, for which results were declared earlier, the Congress had won 106, the BJP-SAD combine 6 and independents won one. The Aam Adami Party had not won a single seat.

In CM Singh home constituency Patiala, the Congress won 43 Panchayat Samiti seats and the SAD 4. The Akalis suffered a humiliating defeat in their home turf Muktsar as the Congress won 10 of the 13 Zila Parishad zones.

All six Zila Parishad seats in Ludhiana were won by the Congress. The Congress also won a majority in Gurdaspur by securing 154 of the total 213 Panchayat Samiti zones. In Zila Parishad, the Congress won 15 of the 25 seats and was leading in the remaining seats.