Punjab Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti election results Live Updates: Counting of votes underway amid tight security

Punjab Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti election results LIVE: The counting of votes for the Punjab Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti are underway amid tight security across the state. The elections were held on September 19 to elect 354 Zila Parishad and 2,900 Panchayat Samiti members. There are 22 Zila Parishads and 150 Panchayat Samitis in the state. While 33 nominees were elected unopposed to various Zila Parishads, 369 candidates were declared elected unopposed to the Panchayat Samitis, a PTI report said. It said that a total of 17,268 polling booths were set up and around 50,000 police officials were deployed for the smooth conduct of polling on Wednesday.