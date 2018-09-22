Punjab Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti election results Live Updates: Counting of votes underway amid tight security

Punjab Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti election results LIVE: The counting of votes for the Punjab Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti are underway amid tight security across the state. The elections were held on September 19 to elect 354 Zila Parishad and 2,900 Panchayat Samiti members. There are 22 Zila Parishads and 150 Panchayat Samitis in the state. While 33 nominees were elected unopposed to various Zila Parishads, 369 candidates were declared elected unopposed to the Panchayat Samitis, a PTI report said. It said that a total of 17,268 polling booths were set up and around 50,000 police officials were deployed for the smooth conduct of polling on Wednesday.
In Gurdaspur, the Congress party has already won most seats unopposed, making it a one-sided fight. The ruling Congress has been touted as the favourite to win the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections after a gap of 10 years. The main contest is between the Congress and the SAD-BJP alliance.
SAD candidate Gurdip Singh wins Dehati Zone 1 Seat in Jalalabad in Fazilka district. SAD candidate Harvinder Kaur also won in Bahidhali Zone 1 in Morinda in Roop Nagar district.
Congress candidate Rajesh Kumar wins from Ropar (Roop Nagar) Zone 2 seat.The party is also ahead in 18 Block Smiti Zones in Moga.
Congress' Parneet Kaur wins from Ferozepur Zone 22 by 693 votes. The Congress is also leading in 44 block samiti zones in Amritsar. The party has also taken initial leads in Ferozepur and Ludhiana districts.