The Punjab government will start disbursing the first instalment of its flagship women’s empowerment scheme on July 1, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday.

Under the scheme, billed by the state government as the “world’s largest women’s empowerment programme,” eligible women will receive three months’ payment in a single transfer. General category beneficiaries will get Rs 3,000, while women from Scheduled Caste communities will receive Rs 4,500.

What is ‘Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana’?

The Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana is a Punjab government welfare scheme that provides direct financial assistance to women in the state, with the aim of supporting dignity, self-respect and economic empowerment. Under the plan, women in the general category are eligible for Rs 1,000 a month, while women from Scheduled Caste communities receive Rs 1,500 a month, subject to the eligibility rules set by the government. The scheme is being positioned as a major social-support measure, and the state has said the first instalment will be credited in a lump sum for three months at a time.

ਫਰੀਦਕੋਟ ਦੇ ਪਿੰਡ ਪੰਜਗਰਾਈਂ ਕਲਾਂ ਦੀ 'ਲੋਕ ਮਿਲਣੀ' ਵਿੱਚ ਸੰਗਤ, ਖਾਸ ਕਰਕੇ ਮਾਵਾਂ-ਭੈਣਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਮਿਲੇ ਬੇਸ਼ੁਮਾਰ ਪਿਆਰ ਦਾ ਤਹਿ ਦਿਲੋਂ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ..

ਅੱਜ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਤਰੱਕੀ ਲਈ ਕਈ ਇਤਿਹਾਸਕ ਫੈਸਲੇ ਸਾਂਝੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ। 1 ਜੁਲਾਈ ਤੋਂ 'ਮਾਵਾਂ-ਧੀਆਂ ਸਤਿਕਾਰ ਯੋਜਨਾ' ਤਹਿਤ 3 ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਇਕੱਠੀ ਵਿੱਤੀ ਸਹਾਇਤਾ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਕਿਸੇ ਫਿੰਗਰਪ੍ਰਿੰਟ… pic.twitter.com/WAaVdickj8 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) June 22, 2026

Scheme rollout and amounts

The scheme — launched as ‘Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana’ — provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to each woman from the general category and Rs 1,500 to women belonging to SC communities. As a first instalment, the government will credit three months’ dues together on July 1, meaning each general‑category beneficiary will receive Rs 3,000 and each SC beneficiary Rs 4,500 in a single transfer.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal took to X to congratulate the women of Punjab and confirm the timing and amounts. “Heartiest congratulations to all the mothers, sisters and daughters of Punjab. On July 1, three months’ money will be credited to their accounts all at once. Every woman from the general category will receive ₹3,000, and every woman from the SC category will receive Rs 4,500,” he wrote. Kejriwal described the initiative as the “world’s largest women’s empowerment program” and emphasised that when there is more than one eligible woman in a family, each woman will receive the payment separately.

He also noted that the scheme was a key promise made by the AAP on International Women’s Day and that the government had fulfilled its commitments.

#WATCH | AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal tweets, \"Many congratulations to all the mothers, sisters, and daughters of Punjab. On July 1st, their accounts will receive three months\' worth of money at once. Every woman in the general category will receive Rs. 3,000, and every… pic.twitter.com/z3SM3AUDwJ \— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026

Chief Minister Mann confirms disbursal details

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reiterated the July 1 disbursal during a Lok Milni (public interaction) programme at Chanarthal Kalan village. He said beneficiaries would receive notifications on their mobile phones when the funds are credited.

“On July 1, women beneficiaries will receive notifications on their mobile phones informing them about the financial assistance being credited to their accounts,” he said, explaining that the first payment would cover three months’ arrears. Mann stressed the scheme’s budgetary backing, saying the state has made a provision of Rs 9,300 crore for Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana.

Know about eligibility criteria and exclusions

The government has set clear eligibility criteria for enrolment. Women must be at least 18 years old, registered as a voter in Punjab, possess a valid Aadhaar showing Punjab residency and hold a valid Voter ID. Certain categories are excluded from the scheme, including regular or retired employees of the central government or any other state/UT government, sitting MLAs or MPs, and spouses of serving ministers, MPs or MLAs.

Monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 per woman was a prominent AAP promise ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls. Both Kejriwal and Mann stressed that the Punjab government has kept its promises and will continue to prioritise welfare measures. Kejriwal had earlier announced the monthly support on March 8, pledging that payments would begin soon.

CM Mann on voter rights and political attacks

At the Chanarthal Kalan event, CM Mann also warned against alleged attempts to misuse the SIR (Special Summary Revision) exercise to delete genuine voters. “I want to caution people that the BJP may try to misuse the SIR process to delete valid votes, as has happened in other poll‑bound states. However, we are fully vigilant and will not allow the nefarious designs of the saffron party to succeed. Every genuine voter in Punjab will be protected,” he said.

Mann used the occasion to contrast his accessibility with that of rival leaders, saying, “They used to come out of their luxurious homes only after checking the temperature. On the other hand, I remain available to the people round‑the‑clock. Public service is not an occasional activity for me, it is my responsibility.”

Punjab officials and party leaders have framed the payments as a measure that may not make women wealthy but will provide dignity, self‑respect and confidence. The government’s allocation of Rs 9,300 crore signals a major fiscal commitment to the program in the coming period, and the simultaneous three‑month disbursal aims to create an immediate, visible impact for beneficiaries.