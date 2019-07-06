Miffed over lewd lyrics, Punjab Women Commission asks Honey Singh to leave India

Honey Singh (IE)

Punjab State Women’s Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati has said that rapper Hirdesh Singh, better known by his professional name Yo Yo Honey Singh, should move out of India if he cannot stop using vulgar lyrics in his songs. Gulati’s remarks came two days after she in a letter to Punjab Police demanded that a criminal case should be filed against Honey Singh for using demeaning words for women in his latest single lyrics like “Mein hoon womaniser (I am a womaniser)”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gulati said that while people from other countries chant ‘Hare Krishna-Hare Rama’, Honey Singh sometimes uses words such as ‘balaatkari’ (rapist) and other such words that are against the dignity of the women.

“If he cannot stop doing this, he should go to some foreign country where all this is allowed,” she said.

The Punjab State Women’s Commission took suo motu cognizance of the lyrics “I am a womaniser” used in his latest song ‘Makhna’. On July 3, Gulati had written to the Punjab Home Secretary, the Punjab DGP and the IG in the organised crime control unit, recommending appropriate action. Gulati also asked the state police to register an FIR against Singh.

On Friday, Gulati told IE that she was trolled by fans of the rapper after she filed a complaint.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said that the matter is being examined legally and assured that action will be taken against the raper if any violation is found.

Said to be his comeback song, the ‘Makkhna’ song was released last year. The song has gone viral on YouTube and it has got more than 209 Million views on the platform. The song features Yo Yo Honey Singh, Nidhi Sunil, Singhsta along with Pinaki, Sean, Allistair (TDO).

Earlier in 2013, Honey Singh had invited criticism over lyrics of his song “Main hoon balatkari (I am a rapist)”. Even the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered to file a case against him for singing vulgar songs.