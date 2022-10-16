Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for bribing official with Rs 50 lakh

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested former minister Sunder Sham Arora for allegedly bribing one of its officers with Rs 50 lakh to help him settle cases against him, reported PTI.

Arora has been facing inquiries in a disproportionate assets case and alleged irregularities when he was the industries minister in the then-Congress government. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after quitting the Congress in June.

Varinder Kumar, chief director of Punjab Vigilance Bureau said that he was caught red-handed, and the team recovered Rs 50 lakh, adding he will be produced in court today, reported ANI. An FIR was registered against him on Saturday under Section 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act.

“We will produce him in court today and seek remand for interrogation,” V Kumar said, as quoted by ANI.

He was offering the bribe to an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of the Bureau Manmohan Kumar.

Kumar said on October 14, Arora allegedly met AIG, who is supervising the inquiries, and told him to help him clear his name. Arora had offered Rs one crore for getting the favour in a vigilance enquiry registered against him, as per the PTI report.

Arora offered to pay Rs 50 lakh as the first instalment and the remaining amount later, the chief director said.

The former minister was arrested when he tried to hand over a bag containing Rs 50 lakh cash, Kumar said.

Arora was questioned by the Vigilance Bureau in September to verify if he had assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, The Indian Express had reported.