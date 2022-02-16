Elections 2022 LIVE: On Ravidas Jayanti, PM to visit Delhi temple, Rahul and Priyanka in Varanasi

Live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham temple in Delhi today on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti – a festival which is popular among Dalits in Punjab, who constitute more than 30 per cent of the state’s population. The polls in Punjab, which were earlier scheduled to be held on February 14, were deferred to February 20 by the Election Commission in wake of the Ravidas Jayanti when thousands of people from the state visit Varanasi.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are also scheduled to visit Ravidas Temple in Varanasi today. Rahul will campaign in Punjab on February 17 and address release in Moga district, Bassi Pathana assembly, and Fatehgarh Sahib assembly seat in Fatehgarh Sahib district.