Punjab university warden forces girl students to strip over sanitary pad, protests erupt on campus

Bathinda: Girl students at Akal University in Talwandi Sabo continued their protest for the second day on Tuesday after some of them residing in hostel on the campus were allegedly asked to strip by warden to check who among them had allegedly dumped a sanitary pad in toilet. The university management has suspended two security guards while services of two wardens have been terminated. Girl students of the university have been staging protest since last two days over the incident. The students staying in the university hostel have alleged that all the girls were forced to strip to investigate who threw the sanitary pad in the toilet. Initially, the university authorities had termed the incident as a small mistake but when the students protested, the university terminated the four employees. However, no legal action was taken against then, reported the Times of India. READ ALSO | If my son is a terrorist, let him perish in jail, won\u2019t help him: Father of Kerala IS suspect Accusing the management of delay in taking action against the four of its employees, the students have also alleged that the culture on the campus is extremely conservative where both female and male students are forbidden to even speak to each other. The wardens of the girls' hostel had discovered some soiled sanitary pads in the toilet two days ago and said to have stripped over a dozen students in the hostel, aided by two female security guards.