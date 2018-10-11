Punjab: Three Kashmiri students arrested from engineering college hostel for alleged terror links, AK-47 recovered

Punjab: Three Kashmiri students arrested from engineering college hostel for alleged terror links

Three Kashmiri students have been arrested from Punjab for alleged terror links with Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). According to a report in The Indian Express, the three were taken into custody from the hostel of an engineering college in Shahpur near Jalandhar in Punjab on Wednesday. Police said that arms and ammunition were also seized from their possession.

The IE report said that a joint operation was launched by the Punjab Police and Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Operations Group after receiving a tip-opp. Police said that the arrested students are in their early 20s and they were taken into custody from the hostel of the CT Institute of Engineering, Management and Technology in Shahpur.

The three have been identified as Zahid Gulzar, Yusuf Rafiq Bhatt and Mohammad Idriss Shah. Jalandhar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that all are from Kashmir. While Zahid is a resident of Rajpora, Yusuf and Shah hail from Pulwama. The recovered arms and ammunition include an AK-47, a pistol and explosives.

“A joint team conducted a raid at the hostel early this morning, from where an AK-47, a pistol, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the room of Zahid Gulzar,” Bhullar said.

The official said that both Zahid and Yusuf are B.Tech students at whereas Idriss is doing his B.Sc. from the St. Soldier Management and Technical Institute in Jalandhar. He added that Yusuf is the cousin of terrorist Zakir Musa.

Police said that with the arrest of these three students, they have also busted a module of terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH).

Bhullar said that police officials are probing how the students managed to take weapons into the institute.