Punjab stipulates Centre’s nod to hold functions near Union government’s installations in state

By: | Published: November 7, 2018 2:21 AM

The Punjab Home Affairs and Justice Department made this provision in a comprehensive guideline with an aim to prevent the recurrence of Amritsar-like train tragedy, an official release said.

The guidelines were issued for regulation of holding processions, assemblies, protests, demonstrations, dharnas and marches in the vicinity of the Central government installations, besides also regulating crowds during the ongoing festival season.

The Punjab government Tuesday made it mandatory to obtain permissions from the relevant Union government authorities to hold any public function near any public office or infrastructure owned by the Centre in the state. The Punjab Home Affairs and Justice Department made this provision in a comprehensive guideline, issued to district commissioners and police commissioners and superintendents, with an aim to prevent the recurrence of Amritsar-like train tragedy, an official release said.

The guidelines were issued for regulation of holding processions, assemblies, protests, demonstrations, dharnas and marches in the vicinity of the Central government installations, besides also regulating crowds during the ongoing festival season.

The guidelines were issued days after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked Home Secretary N S Kalsi to prepare a detailed norm to prevent recurrence of the Amritsar-like train mishap, which left about 60 people dead and scores injured.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The Punjab Assembling and Procession guidelines, 2018 provides that the competent authority from which the permission is sought should obtain no-objection-certificate or permission from other departments and authorities concerned, such as the police, municipal corporation, PWD, Punjab Pollution Control Board etc.

The new guidelines have made it mandatory to obtain similar NOCs or permissions from the concerned district magistrates or police commissioners in case of petrol pumps or oil depots being situated near the function venue.

The guidelines provided for similar permissions from the Central government departments for holding functions in the vicinity of the railways properties, the national highways, airports and other installations owned by the Centre.

The guidelines stipulated that while granting permission, the competent authority shall take into account and consider all relevant factors relating to the public order and safety, cleanliness and protection of environment as well as the adequacy of arrangements for handling emergencies at the venue, the release added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Punjab stipulates Centre’s nod to hold functions near Union government’s installations in state
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition