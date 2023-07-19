Punjab: Squadron Leader seriously injured after being attacked by mess worker at residence

A woman Indian Air Force (IAF) officer was seriously injured after being allegedly attacked by a mess worker at her official residence in Punjab.

Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said that the accused, identified as Makhan Singh, had entered her residence in Pathankot on Monday with an intention to commit robbery, when she was asleep. The IAF officer was alone at her home at the time of the incident.

The officer, who is a Squadron Leader, woke up when she heard some noises. When she confronted the accused, she was attacked with a knife.

The accused was apprehended with the assistance of CCTV footage. Singh was charged under attempt to murder, and a probe into the case is underway.

The SSP said that another woman IAF officer, who lives in the neighbourhood, had gone to the victim’s residence, and found her injured.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to Army’s Command Hospital in Haryana’s Chandimandir.