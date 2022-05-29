Punjab singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in Mansa day after security withdrawn

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was on Sunday shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa on Sunday. He was reportedly shot at least 10 times near a temple in village Jhawahar Ke and was declared brought dead at the Civil Hospital in Mansa.

The hospital said that along with Moosewala, two others were left injured in the shooting, who were given primary treatment.

“Three people were brought to the hospital, out of which Sidhu Moose Wala was dead. After giving primary treatment, the two injured have been referred to a higher institute for further treatment,” said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital.

The incident comes just a day after the Punjab Police removed the security cover of 424 VIPs, including Moose Wala, as part of the Bhagwant Mann government’s exercise to crack down on VIP culture.

Reacting to the incident, the Congress said: “The murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab and a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to Congress party and the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans and friends.”

Earlier this year, Moose Wala had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly polls on a Congress ticket. He was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party’s Dr Vijay Singla. Singla was recently removed as state health minister by Mann over corruption charges.

Born on June 17, 1993, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala belongs to the Moose Wala village in Mansa district, and was the voice of many superhit songs in the last few years. A popular name among the rural belt of the state, Moose Wala joined the Congress in November last year. The then sitting Mansa MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia had openly revolted against the candidature of Moose Wala back then.

Moose Wala was one of the most controversial singers, who often grabbed the headlines for promoting gun culture and glorifying gangsters in his songs.

His song ‘Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi’, released in September 2019, had courted controversy over a reference to 18th century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago. He was accused of showing the Sikh warrior in a poor light, for which he had later tendered an apology.