Punjab shocker: ‘Pakodawala’ surrenders Rs 60 lakh to I-T department after raid

Not too long ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had caused a controversy by saying that even selling ‘pakodas’ is considered a form of employment, during an interview. “If a person selling pakodas (snacks) earns Rs 200 at the end of the day, will it be considered employment or not?” the prime minister had asked – an idea Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP chief) Amit Shah agreed with during his first Parliament speech. The statements were slammed by the opposition parties including Congress.

Now, a recent development has brought ‘pakodas’ back in the news. Ludhiana’s famous “Panna Singh Pakode Wala”, has recently surrendered a whopping Rs 60 lakh as undisclosed income in the face of a survey of their two branches by the Income Tax Department.

According to a report by Times of India, two different teams of the department under the instructions of former principal commissioner DS Chaudhary initiated their actions against Panna Singh’s pakoda outlets located in city’s Model Town locality. The current owner of the shops Dev Rak has confirmed to the daily that he has surrendered Rs 60 lakhs before the IT department as undisclosed income following the raids on Thursday.

The report claimed that the action was undertaken by the department after receiving specific inputs about the suppression of the actual income by the owners of the firm.

The tax department officials have checked the sale of the shop by keeping an officer stationed at the shop, the TOI report added. This step was taken to check the approximate annual tax liability of the firm and verify it with the tax returns deposited by the owners.

The shop was reportedly set up by Late Panna Singh in 1952 at Gill road. It later became popular not only in Punjab but also in other parts of the city for its special Paneer Pakoda and Dahi Bhallas.