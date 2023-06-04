scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Punjab: Security stepped up in Amritsar ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary

Security has been stepped up in Punjab’s Amritsar ahead of the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 6, said police on Sunday.

Written by PTI
golden temple, punjab
The army had carried out Operation Bluestar in June 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple. (IE)

Security has been stepped up in Punjab’s Amritsar ahead of the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 6, said police on Sunday.

The army had carried out Operation Bluestar in June 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple.

Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla (law and order) reviewed the security arrangements in the city on Sunday.

Also Read

“Strict security measures are in place with increased patrols by local police and paramilitary forces in inner and outer areas,” said Shukla.

Police said 68 checkpoints have been set up for round-the-clock surveillance while patrolling teams have been deployed in congested areas of Amritsar.

Also read: Five IAS officers transferred in Maharashtra

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Shukla said people should not fall prey to fake messages on social media and warned of strict action against anyone trying to spread rumours.

Shukla said four companies of central armed police forces have been deployed in the district, besides 3,000 Punjab Police personnel, while replying to a question on security arrangements in Amritsar.

More Stories on
Police
Punjab

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-06-2023 at 18:21 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market