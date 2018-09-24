​​​
Punjab rain 2018: State government issues red alert in wake of heavy rainfall

Punjab government Monday issued a 'red alert' in the wake of heavy rain in the state and has asked district authorities to maintain vigil, an official said.

Published: September 24, 2018 1:13 PM
Chief minister Amarinder Singh has also called a meeting of senior officers Monday to review arrangements to deal with flood-like situations.

Punjab government Monday issued a ‘red alert’ in the wake of heavy rain in the state and has asked district authorities to maintain vigil, an official said. Chief minister Amarinder Singh has also called a meeting of senior officers Monday to review arrangements to deal with flood-like situations, a spokesman of the Chief Minister’s Office said here. “Red alert has been issued in view of incessant rain in the state”, he said.

District administrations have been asked to maintain constant vigil in view of rain, the spokesman said. Punjab has been witnessing widespread rain for the last two days and the downpour continued Monday, prompting state authorities to review preparations to tackle flood-like situations.

District control rooms have been activated for fast response and the Army has also been alerted, the spokesman said. “The Army has been requested for standby,” he said. District authorities in catchment areas of rivers have been asked to make sufficient arrangements of boats for any rescue operation, the spokesman said.

