A low-intensity explosion occurred on a railway track between Rajpura and Shambhu in Punjab’s Patiala district late Monday night. According to the police, the blast took place when an unidentified man attempted to plant a bomb on the track near Bathonia village. The man was killed on the spot when the explosive device detonated prematurely.

Police said no other individuals were injured in the incident, and there was no significant damage to railway property or the track that affected passenger movement. The suspect’s body was found badly mutilated at the site.

Patiala police along with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF), are investigating the incident.

What caused the Punjab railway track explosion

Speaking to ANI, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma said officers rushed to the spot after receiving information about what was first believed to be a low-intensity blast near the Shambhu-Haryana border.

According to him, “Patiala Police received information about a low-intensity explosion last night at a railway track at the Shambhu-Haryana border. I, along with DIG Patiala Range and other senior officers, reached the spot and assessed the situation.”

After reaching the site, police found that it was not a minor explosion but an attempted detonation. “We came to know that this was not a low-intensity explosion but an attempted detonation. The person who was trying to carry out the attempted detonation died during it. His body has been recovered. No other casualty or damage to property occurred,” Sharma said.



#WATCH | Punjab: A detonation was attempted at a railway track in Rajpura city of Patiala last night. Visuals from the spot. Police say that the person who was carrying out the detonation attempt died while doing it. An investigation has begun.



SSP Patiala Varun Sharma says,… pic.twitter.com/gdbAMl7wTU — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2026

The motive behind the blast: Probe underway

Investigating officers are now gathering evidence from the scene. Officials said a SIM card was also recovered, which may help in the investigation. “We are gathering all the scientific evidence from the spot, including a SIM card, and kickstarting a technical investigation. We hope to unravel this entire conspiracy very soon,” the SSP said.

He added that the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and other agencies have joined the investigation.Police have not yet shared the identity of the person who died in the blast attempt. Officials said the probe is moving quickly and more details are expected soon.

Political row begins over law and order

The incident has triggered a political storm in Punjab, with opposition parties attacking the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government over the state’s law and order situation. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said two troubling incidents had taken place on the same day, referring to the killing of two people in Batala and the railway track blast in Patiala.

He wrote on X, “Punjab has woken up to two disturbing incidents of killing of two persons in Batala and a bomb blast on the railway track between Rajpura and Shambhu in Patiala district. These are ominous indications. The hard-earned peace is at stake in Punjab.”

He further accused the state government of focusing more on political survival than public safety.

“We have been repeatedly cautioning and warning the government against the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Sadly, the government’s priorities remain confined to its own survival rather than saving the life and property of the people of Punjab,” he said.

Akali Dal targets government

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also criticised the government and called the incident a serious intelligence failure.

In a post on X, the party said, “Strongly condemn the serious intelligence failure that led to a cowardly blast attempt on the Delhi-Rajpura railway track near Shambhu last night. It is clear that no preventive action was taken despite a specific threat being received days earlier.”

The party also linked the case to earlier attacks in the state, mentioning blasts at police stations and an RPG attack on the State Intelligence Headquarters.