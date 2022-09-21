Punjab: Protests break out at Lovely Professional University after student dies by suicide, police say ‘personal issues’

Massive protests erupted at the campus of Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab’s Phagwara on Tuesday night following the death of a student by suicide, ANI reported. Kapurthala police said that they received information at around 5:30 PM on Tuesday that a first-year student pursuing bachelors in design at the varsity died by suicide.

Police said that they have recovered an alleged suicide note which cited personal reasons for the death, adding that an investigation is underway.

“A first-year student of B.Design at LPU has died by suicide on Tuesday afternoon. DSP Phagwara stated that prima facie the student was having some personal issues, as has been suggested by the note left by the deceased,” Kapurthala police tweeted.

This is the second death by suicide at the varsity in 10 days, the protesting students alleged.

Meanwhile, LPU released a statement saying that the varsity is extending all possible support to authorities for further investigation.

“LPU fraternity is saddened by the unfortunate incident. The initial investigation by the police, and the contents of the suicide note point towards personal issues of the deceased. The University is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation. The university mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family,” the statement from the varsity’s Twitter handle read.