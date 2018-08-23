Punjab power corp partners with Paytm Payments Banks for bill payments

PayTm Payment Bank.

Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) has partnered with the Bharat Bill Payment System for making electricity bill payment easy for its 80 lakh consumers through a single online platform, its chairman said. PSPCL has partnered with Paytm Payments Bank for on-boarding on the Bharat Bill Payment ecosystem, which will allow its customers to pay power bills from anywhere anytime, chairman and managing director Baldev Singh Sran told reporters here.

“With Bharat BillPay, PSPCL consumers have a safe and secure option to pay their bills and it saves time and cost of travelling to various PSPCL bill collection centres. It empowers the consumers to pay their bills at one single platform instead of visiting multiple websites, apps etc,” he said.

Bharat Bill Payment system is a Reserve Bank of India conceptualised ecosystem, managed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Currently, BBPS has enabled 125 billers out of which 95 billers live across India. Regional power and gas billers that are part of the Bharat BillPay ecosystem in and around Punjab state are Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVN), Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHVBN), Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, Siti Energy and Haryana City Gas Distribution Ltd.

A R Ramesh, chief project officer, Bharat Bill Payment System, NPCI said, “With an ecosystem like Bharat BillPay our motto has been to make the consumers life easier by providing a one-stop destination for all recurring bills.” The PSPCL chief said that about 24 per cent of the power utility’s collections were through digital last year, but in August the figure is increasing, till today 56 per cent collections are through digital payments.

“On five occasions, more than Rs 100 crore was collected through digital payments and on a single day Rs 240 crore was collected,” Sran added.

The PSPCL allows cash payments only up to Rs 10,000. However, if it exceeds that amount, the payments can be made through cheque or through digital mode, he said.