Punjab police register case on AAP’s complaint alleging poaching attempts by BJP

The Punjab Police on Wednesday registered a case on a complaint filed by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making attempts to poach its MLAs in the state. The case was filed after Punjab Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and other party MLAs met state DGP Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday seeking a thorough probe into the matter.

Cheema was accompanied by party MLAs Budh Ram, Kulwant Pandori, Manjit Singh Bilaspur, Dinesh Chadha, Raman Arora, Narinder Kaur Bharaj, Rajneesh Dahiya, Rupinder Singh Happy, Sheetal Angural and Labh Singh Ugoke.

AAP has alleged that the ruling party at the Centre had offered Rs 25 crore each to at least 10 of its legislators to topple the state government.

The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (taking gratification in order to influence public servants) and Sections 171B (bribery) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, an official told PTI.

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP was trying to buy the MLAs, and trying to “break government” which the CM said was “dangerous for democracy”.



The BJP, on its part, has dismissed the AAP’s allegations as baseless and said that the party is itself on the verge of a split in the state owing to “Kejriwal’s interference”.





“Yesterday (Tuesday) we came to know that they (BJP) tried to buy MLAs in Punjab by offering them Rs 25 crore each. Our 10 MLAs were approached in Punjab and all of them will address a press conference today (Wednesday) and expose them (BJP),” Kejriwal said at a press conference.

He further said that the BJP was running “Operation Lotus” in all Indian states, either through money or by using the central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh called the allegations the “most ridiculous joke” and demanded a CBI investigation into it.

Chugh said, “It is the most ridiculous joke that AAP is playing on Punjabis for the simple reason that they want to deflect the people’s attention from gross corruption the AAP government has done in liquor policy in Punjab.”

He further said that the broom-symbol party is playing politics of “ridicule and mimicry” to divert attention from the issues that are putting a “grave threat” to the state of Punjab.