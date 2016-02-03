​​ ​
  3. Punjab Police probes ‘sexual exploitation’ against hockey skipper Sardar Singh

The Punjab Police is investigating a complaint from a British national who has alleged that she was "sexually exploited" by her fiance and Indian hockey team captain Sardar Singh, police said on Wednesday.

By: | Published: February 3, 2016 11:02 AM

The complaint has been made by the woman who hails from Leeds in England and was the first Sikh player in the Britain under-19 women’s hockey team , said the police in Ludhiana.

Investigation of the case has been marked to the Koom Kalan police station in Ludhiana district. Police station in-charge S. S. Nagra confirmed that the matter was being probed following a complaint.

The woman had complained to Ludhiana Police Commissioner P. S. Umranangal who marked the enquiry into it.

The woman alleged that Sardar Singh had got engaged to her in 2014 and she became pregnant recently after both had a physical relationship. She said the hockey skipper forced her to go for abortion and after that he started avoiding her.

The complainant said that she met Sardar in 2012 after becoming friends through a social networking site.

Tags: HockeyIndia
  1. R
    Rajeeb
    Feb 3, 2016 at 9:30 am
    Exploitation of Indian Men at it's peak..!!
    Reply
    1. R
      Rajeeb
      Feb 3, 2016 at 9:37 am
      It's not the women in the news ho has been raped, it's the INDIAN MEN who are getting raped every moment because of MISUSE OF GENDER BIASED LAWS. Earlier, it was IPC 498a which was hogging limelight, now it's the turn of RAPE LAWS. Interestingly, Indian Govt. is thinking of ping MARITAL RAPE LAWS in the parliament so that married women could leveled the charges of rape on their husbands when there is any domestic argument. The day is not very far when any external force will NOT be required to break our nation, GENDER BIASED LAWS will be enough.
      Reply

