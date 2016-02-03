Punjab Police probes ‘sexual exploitation’ against hockey skipper Sardar Singh

The Punjab Police is investigating a complaint from a British national who has alleged that she was “sexually exploited” by her fiance and Indian hockey team captain Sardar Singh, police said on Wednesday.

The complaint has been made by the woman who hails from Leeds in England and was the first Sikh player in the Britain under-19 women’s hockey team , said the police in Ludhiana.

Investigation of the case has been marked to the Koom Kalan police station in Ludhiana district. Police station in-charge S. S. Nagra confirmed that the matter was being probed following a complaint.

The woman had complained to Ludhiana Police Commissioner P. S. Umranangal who marked the enquiry into it.

The woman alleged that Sardar Singh had got engaged to her in 2014 and she became pregnant recently after both had a physical relationship. She said the hockey skipper forced her to go for abortion and after that he started avoiding her.

The complainant said that she met Sardar in 2012 after becoming friends through a social networking site.