Punjab police on alert after four men hijack taxi in Pathankot

By: | Published: November 14, 2018 6:29 PM

Informing about the incident, a state police official told ANI: "A taxi driver picked four people from Jammu station and was travelling to Pathankot. But in Madhopur, those four people threw the driver out and absconded with his vehicle."

Punjab police, taxi hijack, Pathankot attack, Punjab tax hijack, Punjab tax hijack newsPunjab police have alerted all entry points in the state. (Representational image)

Punjab Police have sounded an alert after four people who were travelling from Jammu to Pathankot threw the driver out of his taxi and fled with his cab. The incident happened on Tuesday night near Madhopur in Pathankot district.

Informing about the incident, a state police official told ANI: “A taxi driver picked four people from Jammu station and was travelling to Pathankot. But in Madhopur, those four people threw the driver out and absconded with his vehicle.”

He further said that the police have alerted all entry points in the state.

The Hindustan Times reported that these four men hired a silver coloured Innova with registration number JK02AW-0922 from the Jammu railway station. “The taxi was booked in the name of Major Sarvjeet Singh and was Pathankot-bound,” the railway station taxi union vice-president Rajvinder Singh told HT.

According to the report, those people had conducted a recce before hiring the cab and had paid an advance of Rs 3,550. Singh further said that they stopped for dinner at Kathua. “At Lakhanpur toll post, the four occupants told the staff that they were from the Army and hence exempted from paying toll tax,” Singh was quoted as saying.

According to him, when the car reached Madhopur, the four men took out their guns, pushed the driver out of the car and fled from the spot.

The incident has triggered an alarm because a similar incident had happened two years ago when heavily armed-terrorists had taken away a vehicle before carrying out an attack at the Pathankot Air Force Station in 2016.

