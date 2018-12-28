Punjab panchayat polls: Crucial hearing in High Court today as state goes to polls on December 30

Punjab panchayat election 2018 latest news

Punjab panchayat polls: Punjab is all set to hold the panchayat polls on December 30. However, several candidates have moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the rejection of their nomination papers. The court on Tuesday ordered the District Collectors to explain to the candidates why their nominations were rejected within 48 hours. The court will hear the matter again on Friday.

A report in The Indian Express said that the Congress government has also moved a petition in the High Court that will come up for hearing today. It said that a total of 78 applications were filed by various candidates.

Meanwhile, the state election commission on Thursday said that the panchayat polls will be held as per the schedule. Commission Secretary Kamal Kumar informed that the court has not passed any order as of now and hence the preparations are underway for December 30.

According to the state election commission, as many as 28,375 candidates will try their luck for 13,275 panchayats in the state.

It said that as many as 1,863 sarpanchs have been elected unopposed. Also, 22,203 panches (village council member) have been elected unopposed while 1,04,027 candidates will contest for the remaining panches.

A total of 2,10,494 nominations were received by the authorities of which 48,111 were for sarpanches and 1,62,383 for panches.

Counting of votes will take place on the same day.