Punjab Panchayat polls LIVE Updates: Stage set for polling in 13,276 villages, 1.27 crore to vote

Punjab panchayat election 2018 results LIVE Updates

Punjab Panchayat polls LIVE Updates: Over 13,000 panchayats in Punjab will go to polls on Sunday. According to the state Election Commission, voting will start at 8 am and conclude at 4 pm. Counting of votes will take place soon after.

State Election Commissioner Jagpal Singh Sandhu said that all necessary arrangements are in place for smooth conduct of voting to elect as many as 13,276 sarpanchs and 83,831 panchs for 13,276 villages. Around 17,268 polling booths have been set up and 86,340 personnel have been deployed on duty.

Sandhu informed that a total of 1.27 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise. A total of 8,000 candidates are in the fray. Around 4,363 sarpanchs and 46,754 panchs are already elected unopposed.