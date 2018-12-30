Punjab Panchayat polls LIVE Updates: Stage set for polling in 13,276 villages, 1.27 crore to vote

  1. Home
Dec 30, 2018

Punjab panchayat election results Live Updates: A total of 1.27 crore people are eligible to cast their vote between 8 am and 4 pm. Counting of votes will take place soon after.

Punjab Panchayat polls LIVE Updates: Over 13,000 panchayats in Punjab will go to polls on Sunday. According to the state Election Commission, voting will start at 8 am and conclude at 4 pm. Counting of votes will take place soon after.

State Election Commissioner Jagpal Singh Sandhu said that all necessary arrangements are in place for smooth conduct of voting to elect as many as 13,276 sarpanchs and 83,831 panchs for 13,276 villages. Around 17,268 polling booths have been set up and 86,340 personnel have been deployed on duty.

Sandhu informed that a total of 1.27 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise. A total of 8,000 candidates are in the fray. Around 4,363 sarpanchs and 46,754 panchs are already elected unopposed.

09:26 (IST) 30 Dec 2018
Polling begins on a  positive note in  Punjab amid heavy security as people queue up to cast their vote in over 13,000 villages on Sunday.   The voting process started early on Sunday morning at 8 am and will continue till 4 pm; the counting of the votes is scheduled after the polling.  

Long queues were seen in Majitha Halka in Amritsar and Ludhiana . 

Punjab Panchayat election According to state Election Commission authorities, 210,494 nominations were received for panchayat elections. This includes 48,111 nominations for sarpanchs (village head) and 162,383 for panches (village council member). For panches, out of 83,831 posts, 17,811 seats are for SCs, 12,634 for SC women, 22,690 for general category women, 4,381 for Backward Classes and 26,315 seats for general category. The poll body had fixed Rs 30,000 as expenditure limit for a candidate contesting for the post of sarpanch and Rs 20,000 for panch.
