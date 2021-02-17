Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Update: Counting underway for 2,252 wards of 7 municipal corporations, 109 municipal councils

Punjab Municipal Election Results Live: The counting for the entire municipal corporation of SAS Nagar will take place on February 18. (PTI)

Punjab Municipal Election 2021 Results Live Update: Counting of votes for 2,252 wards of seven municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats is underway in Punjab today. Though the elections were held on February 14 for 2,302 wards of eight municipal corporations, the Punjab election commission has ordered repolling at two booths of the SAS Nagar municipal corporation today after receiving reports of irregularities during voting. There is 50 wards in the SAS Nagar municipal corporation. The counting of votes for SAS Nagar municipal corporation will be held tomorrow.

There were 9,222 candidates in the fray and 71.39 per cent turnout was recorded in the polls for the civic bodies. Repolling was held at three booths of the municipal councils of Patran and Samana in Patiala yesterday and its results will be announced today. Patiala deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Kumar Amit said that 87.72 per cent voting was registered at polling booth number 11 of ward number 8 in Patran. He said that 57.72 per cent voter turnout was recorded at polling booth number 22 and 23 of ward number 11 in Samana.

