Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021: Counting of votes for 117 civic bodies including eight corporations tomorrow

Punjab Municipal Election Results on February 17

Punjab Municipal Election 2021 Results Declaring Tomorrow: The counting of votes for 2,302 wards of eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats will take place tomorrow (Wednesday). The fate of 9,222 candidates were sealed on February 14. Overall, 71.39 per cent turnout was recorded in the polls for the civic bodies for which Congress, AAP, BJP and Akali Dal are taking on each other.

The state election commission has ordered repolling at two polling booths of SAS Nagar municipal corporation on Wednesday (February 17) after receiving reports of irregularities during polling on February 14. “The Punjab State Election Commission (PSEC) received reports of irregularities during polling from the sub-divisional magistrate-cum-returning officer through the deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer of SAS Nagar,” an official spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

This happened on the day re-polling was held at three polling booths of municipal councils of Patran and Samana in Patiala where some miscreants damaged EVMs during polling February 14.

Also, the commission also sought repolling in booth number 32 and 33 of ward number 10 of Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar MC.

The commission then announced to nullify the earlier polling conducted in these booths and ordered repolling on February 17 from 8 am to 4 pm in these two booths. The counting for the entire municipal corporation of SAS Nagar will take place on February 18.