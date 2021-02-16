  • MORE MARKET STATS

Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021: Counting of votes for 117 civic bodies including eight corporations tomorrow

By: |
February 16, 2021 9:04 PM

Punjab Local Body Election 2021, Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021 Tomorrow: Overall, 71.39 per cent turnout was recorded in the polls for the civic bodies for which Congress, AAP, BJP and Akali Dal are taking on each other.

Punjab Municipal Election Result Declaring Tomorrow, Punjab Local Body Election 2021 ResultsPunjab Municipal Election Results on February 17

Punjab Municipal Election 2021 Results Declaring Tomorrow: The counting of votes for 2,302 wards of eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats will take place tomorrow (Wednesday). The fate of 9,222 candidates were sealed on February 14. Overall, 71.39 per cent turnout was recorded in the polls for the civic bodies for which Congress, AAP, BJP and Akali Dal are taking on each other.

The state election commission has ordered repolling at two polling booths of SAS Nagar municipal corporation on Wednesday (February 17) after receiving reports of irregularities during polling on February 14. “The Punjab State Election Commission (PSEC) received reports of irregularities during polling from the sub-divisional magistrate-cum-returning officer through the deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer of SAS Nagar,” an official spokesperson  was quoted as saying by PTI.

Related News

This happened on the day re-polling was held at three polling booths of municipal councils of Patran and Samana in Patiala where some miscreants damaged EVMs during polling February 14.

Also, the commission also sought repolling in booth number 32 and 33 of ward number 10 of Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar MC.

The commission then announced to nullify the earlier polling conducted in these booths and ordered repolling on February 17 from 8 am to 4 pm in these two booths. The counting for the entire municipal corporation of SAS Nagar will take place on February 18.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021 Counting of votes for 117 civic bodies including eight corporations tomorrow
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1J P Nadda, Shah meet BJP leaders from Haryana, Rajasthan, UP amid farmers’ mahapanchayats
2Farmers Protest: Crowds thin at Singhu, Tikri, but leaders say movement stronger than ever
3Toolkit case: DCW sends notice to Delhi Police, seeks detailed report on Disha Ravi’s arrest