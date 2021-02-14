Punjab Municipal Election 2021 Live: Polling for 117 urban local bodies underway, 9,222 candidates in fray

Punjab Election 2021

Punjab Municipal Election 2021 Polling Live Updates: Polling for 117 urban local bodies is underway in Punjab. The voting began at 8 am on Sunday and it will continue till 4. A total of 9,222 candidates are in the fray for elections to 2,302 wards of the eight municipal corporations of Abohar, Bathinda Batala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state.

Out of total candidates, 2,832 are contesting as independents, 2,037 are of the Congress while 1,569 are of Shiromani Akali Dal. The BJP has fielded 1,003, AAP 1,606 and BSP 160. The State Election Commission has set up 4,102 polling stations, of which, 1,708 have been declared as sensitive and 861 as hyper sensitive. A voter who enters the polling station before 4 pm will have the right to vote, an SEC spokesperson said.

