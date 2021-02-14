Punjab Municipal Election 2021 LIVE: Polling for eight corporations, 109 councils underway

Punjab Municipal Election 2021 LIVE: There are 20,49,777 male, 18,65,354 female and 149 transgender voters. (File photo: PTI)

Punjab Municipal Corporation Election 2021 LIVE: Voting for elections to eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats in Punjab is underway. The polling which began at 8 am will continue till 4 pm. The eight municipal corporations are Abohar, Bathinda, Batala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga. Election Commission has set up 4,102 polling stations, of which, 1,708 have been declared sensitive and 861 hypersensitive. A total of 9,222 candidates are in the fray for 2,302 wards. The ruling Congress has fielded 2,037 candidates, 1,569 are from Akali Dal, 1,003 are from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 1,606 from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and 160 from Mayawati’s BSP. Out of the total candidates, 2,832 are contesting as independents.

The State Election Commission said yesterday that all arrangements are in place for the civic body elections. Those who will be entering the polling booth before 4pm will also be allowed to vote. However, the entry will be closed by 4pm. The counting of votes will take place on February 17. In wake of the municipal elections. The State Election Commission has also announced February 14 and 17 as dry days. There are 20,49,777 male, 18,65,354 female and 149 transgender voters, totalling 39,15,280 registered voters in the state of Punjab for the civic elections.

Read More