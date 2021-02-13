Punjab Municipal Election 2021: Polling tomorrow; 9,222 candidates in fray

Punjab Municipal Election 2021: There are 20,49,777 male, 18,65,354 female including 149 transgender voters. (Representative image: PTI)

Punjab Municipal Corporation Election 2021: The voting for eight municipal corporations, 109 municipal councils/Nagar Panchayats in Punjab will be held tomorrow (February 14) between 8 am and 4 pm. According to the Punjab Election Commission, a total of 9,222 candidates are in the fray for the municipal polls. While ruling Congress has given tickets to 2,037 candidates, there are 2,832 independent candidates and 1,569 candidates from Shiromani Akali Dal. The BJP has given tickets to 1,003 candidates while the main opposition in the state, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded 1,606 candidates.

The polling will be held to decide the election of 400 members for 8 Municipal Corporations, 1,902 members for 109 Municipal councils/Nagar Panchayats in the State. Capt. Amarinder Singh-led Congress government has made a provision for 50 per cent reservation for women in the Punjab municipal elections. Mohali municipal corporation is also going to polls tomorrow. There are 50 wards in the municipal corporation, of which, 25 have been reserved for women as per the government’s rule. Other corporations/councils going to polls include Bathinda Municipal Corporation, Batala Municipal Corporation, SAS Nagar Municipal Corporation, Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation, Moga Municipal Corporation, Pathankot Municipal Corporation, Abohar Municipal Corporation and Kapurthala Municipal Corporation.

The campaigning for the municipal polls have concluded at 5 pm yesterday. The process for filing nominations had commenced on 30 January and ended on February 3. The counting of votes will be held on February 17, the state election commission had informed.

The commission has appointed 145 Returning Officers and 145 Assistant Returning Officers to ensure free and fair polls. Adequate security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order situation during the poll.

There are 20,49,777 male, 18,65,354 female including 149 transgender voters. In total, there are 39,15,280 registered voters for these elections.

The election will be held keeping in mind all necessary protocols related to COVID-19.

In wake of farmers’ protest, a ‘farmer riding a tractor’ had emerged as a hot symbol in this election with many candidates trying to contest the election on the symbol.