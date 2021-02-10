Punjab Municipal Election 2021: Voting on February 14; farmer on tractor most sought poll symbol

Punjab Municipal Election 2021: A total of 400 members would be elected for 8 Municipal Corporations, 1,902 members would be elected for 109 Municipal councils/Nagar Panchayats in the State. (PTI)

Punjab Municipal Election 2021: The elections for eight municipal corporations, 109 municipal councils/Nagar Panchayats will be held on Sunday, i.e. February 14. According to the state election commission, a total of 9,222 candidates are in the fray for the February 14 municipal polls. While 2,832 are independent candidates, 2,037 are from the ruling Congress while 1,569 are from Shiromani Akali Dal. The BJP has fielded 1,003 candidates while the main opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded 1,606 candidates.

The ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi where thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been staging a protest against the Centre’s three new agri laws appears to be shaping the narrative even in the state’s civic body polls. According to poll officials, a ‘farmer riding a tractor’ has emerged as the most sought-after poll symbol. Candidates who have opted for the symbol feel that it will help them get votes of people who have been supporting the ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi borders.

Former Mohali mayor Kulwant Singh told PTI that 26 out of 43-member Azad Group, which is led by him, opted for the ‘farmer riding a tractor’ symbol. He said that the rest of the candidates are contesting on the bucket symbol.

A poll official said that at least seven independent candidates of 19 wards in the Nawanshahr municipal committee are contesting on the symbol. According to poll officials, in the wards where the number of candidates seeking the symbol was more than one, draws were taken out to select the winner.

State Election Commissioner Jagpal Singh Sandhu had said that the voting for local body elections would take place on February 14 between 8 am and 4 pm.

The process for filing nominations had commenced on 30 January and ended on February 3. The campaigning for the elections will end on February 12 at 5:00 pm. According to the State Election Commission, counting of votes will be held on February 17.

The commission has appointed a total of 145 Returning Officers and 145 Assistant Returning Officers for conducting the elections.

A total of 400 members would be elected for 8 Municipal Corporations, 1,902 members would be elected for 109 Municipal councils/Nagar Panchayats in the State.

The Congress-led Punjab government has made a provision for 50 per cent reservation for women in the municipal elections.

There are 20,49,777 male, 18,65,354 female including 149 transgender voters. In toal, there are 39,15,280 registered voters for these elections.