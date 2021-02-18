Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Results 2021: Landslide victory for Congress

Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Results 2021: Celebrations erupted in the Congress camp with party workers distributing sweets at many places.

Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Results 2021: The ruling Congress on Wednesday swept the urban body polls in Punjab, winning six municipal corporations, emerging as the largest party in the seventh and bagging most of the 109 municipal council and nagar panchayats. The Congress won Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Abohar, Batala and Pathankot corporations in the civic polls on February 7, held against the backdrop of the farmers’ agitation over the new agri-marketing laws. In Moga, the party has fallen short by just six seats to get a majority in the municipal corporation.

The opposition was routed also in the simultaneous polls for 109 municipal council and nagar panchayats. Out of the 1,817 wards at that level, the Congress won 1,102. The SAD won 252, the AAP 51, the BJP 29 and the Bahujan Samaj Party 5. Independents got 374. Mohali too went to the polls but the counting for that corporation will take place Thursday, delayed because of a repoll at two booths.

The outcome comes as a boost to the Congress, which has been backing the protest by farmers, ‘a majority of them from Punjab and Haryana,’ against the BJP-led government.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said people have rejected the ‘negative politics’ of parties like the BJP, SAD and AAP. He rooted for Chief Minister Amarinder Singh as the CM candidate when assembly elections are held early next year.

“I would like to launch a campaign, ‘Captain for 2022’. Only he can steer the ship of the state through these turbulent times when Punjab is being discriminated against by the BJP-led Centre,” he told reporters.

The CM tweeted, “Today’s results in MC Elections are the victory of each Punjabi. It is very clear that people of Punjab want development & will not be fooled by politics of hatred & theatrics.”

People of all age groups are protesting across India against these anti-farmer laws. This evening I joined some citizens at Matka Chowk in Punjab's capital Chandigarh. Again appeal to the Centre to not take this protest lightly and to repeal these laws. pic.twitter.com/d92v9G6gX4 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 17, 2021

Celebrations erupted in the Congress camp with party workers distributing sweets at many places.

The party relished its victory in Bathinda, which is Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s constituency. The Congress won 43 wards there and the SAD just seven.

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said Bathinda will now get its first Congress mayor in 53 years.

In Moga, the only corporation among the seven to not deliver a clear majority to the ruling party, the Congress won 20 of the 50 wards. The SAD got 15, the Aam Aadmi Party 4, the Bharatiya Janata Party 1 and independents 10.

Moga Congress MLA Harjot Kamal’s wife lost there.

In Kharar, Punjab minister Charanjit Singh’s brother failed to win a seat on the municipal council. BJP leader and former minister Tikshan Sud’s wife lost in Hoshiarpur.

Earlier, the municipal corporations of Moga, Hoshiarpur, Bathinda and Pathankot were run by the SAD-BJP combine, when the two parties were allies and in power in the state.

The elections to municipal corporations of Abohar, Batala and Kapurthala were held for the first time.

The election was marred by stray clashes between rival party workers on polling day and during the campaign, with opposition leaders alleging at some places that their candidates were being stopped from filing nomination papers.

Heartiest congratulations to the party candidates for winning all 15 seats in the #MunicipalElections. We thank the people of #GuruHarSahai #Punjab for instilling their faith in @PunjabGovtIndia @INCPunjab and giving our party the chance to continue to serve you. ???? pic.twitter.com/uzymdrtHny — Rana Gurmit S Sodhi (@iranasodhi) February 17, 2021

“The election results reflect the complete moral defeat of the Congress in the face of blatant misuse of official machinery,” BJP state unit chief Ashwani Sharma said.

“At more than two dozen places the Congress workers indulged in reckless violence against the BJP workers while police took no action,” he added.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal thanked party workers who he said emerged as the “only challengers” to the ‘corrupt and incompetent Congress’.

“Our workers battled unprecedented repression, money bags & govt machinery & yet emerged as a force to reckon with. Writing on the wall: 2022 elections on – Congress gone,” he tweeted.

My heartiest thanks & congratulations to brave @Akali_Dal_ warriors who asserted themselves and emerged as the most powerful and the only challengers to the corrupt and incompetent Congress rulers in civic poll.#MunicipalElections — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) February 17, 2021

AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema said his party contested the civic polls in the state for the first time and would analyse its performance.

The Congress won most of the municipalities by a big margin.

The party bagged 49 wards in Abohar, leaving just one for the Akali Dal. It won 41 wards in Hoshiarpur, letting the BJP, the AAP and independents split the difference.

In Kapurthala, the Congress won 45 of the 50 wards and the Akalis got three. In Pathankot and Batala, it won 36 of the 50 wards in each corporation.

Altogether, 9,222 candidates contested the polls to the eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils.

The Congress fielded 2,037 candidates, the SAD 1,569, the BJP 1,003, the AAP 1,606 and the BSP 160. As many as 2,832 were independents. The voter turnout was over 70 per cent.

The elections, originally scheduled last year, were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.