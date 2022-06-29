Punjab: Mohali cop suspended after video shows him opening fire on man and slapping woman – WATCH

A sub-inspector was suspended in Punjab’s Mohali after he fired his service revolver at a man and injured him during a heated argument that broke out between the police and a group of men and a woman at the Dera Bassi check point, news agency PTI reported. In the video that went viral after the incident, the cop is seen firing at a man pointing at his thigh, while the cop was under attack by the group after allegedly slapping the woman. Departmental action has also being initiated against the three police officers who were present at the spot, according to police officials, reported PTI.

Speaking about the incident to news agency ANI, the injured man’s brother said, “We were standing on Hebatpur Road when police arrived and misbehaved with us. They wanted to check my wife’s bag. They were drunk and then fired at my brother.”

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Hitesh Kumar, is currently admitted at a hospital in Chandigarh and is undergoing treatment for his bullet wound, according to the police.

“The development came after the SI, who along with the police team was conducting a routine checking, fired at the leg of a person identified as Hitesh Kumar following a scuffle with some individuals on the night of June 26,” said the police statement. Senior Superintendent of Police (Mohali) Vivek Sheel Soni told news agency PTI that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Superintendent of Police Headquarters in Mohali will probe the matter and subsequently a report will be filed.

Soon after the incident, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, while tweeting the video, slammed Arvind Kejriwal’s party for the worsening law and order situation in the state and wrote, “In Derabassi, Punjab Police manhandled a woman and shot her when her husband resisted. After Arvind Kejriwal came to power, Punjab Police has stopped treating Punjab citizens as human beings. So many policemen could have caught a man if they wanted, but instead opened fire.”