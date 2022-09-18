Chandigarh University ‘objectionable videos leak’ row: SSP says one video of the accused found

Massive protests erupted on the Chandigarh university campus late Saturday after objectionable videos of girls were allegedly leaked by a woman student, which are being shared widely on the internet.

The accused have been taken into police custody, The Indian Express reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohali Vivek Soni on Sunday told reporters that there has been no suicide attempt or death relating to the case.

“No suicide attempt or death has taken place. One student who was taken in an ambulance was suffering from anxiety and our team is in contact with her. Apart from the video of one student, no other video has come to our notice,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

He also said that so far police investigations have found that there is only one video of the accused herself. She had not recorded any video of any other student.

“Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination,” he said.

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Sunday appealed to maintain calm and assured that action will be taken against those found guilty.

“I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared. It is a very sensitive matter and relates to dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all, including the media, should be very very cautious,it is also test of ours now as a society,” he wrote in a tweet.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the incident is “serious and shameful” and asked all parties to “act with patience”.

“In Chandigarh University, a girl recorded objectionable videos of many girl students and the videos have gone viral. This is a very serious and shameful incident. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. Girls have courage. We are all with you. All act with patience,” the Delhi CM wrote in a tweet in Hindi.



The SSP had said that an First Information Report (FIR) was registered in the matter and the accused student has been arrested.

Manisha Gulati, Chairperson, Punjab State Women Commission on Chandigarh University (CU) said that the matter is a serious one and investigation is underway.