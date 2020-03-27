Punjab man who tested Coronavirus positive transmitted disease to two dozen people, met 100 before dying

Punjab has reported 33 Covid19 positive cases besides the one death. (PTI Photo)

A Covid-19 patient from Punjab, who succumbed to the virus on March 18, is believed to have transmitted the virus to nearly two dozen people before he died, media reports have claimed. Punjab has reported 33 Covid19 positive cases besides the one death.

The 70-year-old man was a Gurudwara priest. He was a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district and had returned from a two-week tour of Germany and Italy with two friends from neighbouring villages. The man had reached Delhi on March 6 and drove to Punjab.

Although the septuagenarian was suggested self-quarantine after his return from abroad, he allegedly defied the directives and met people in his village and neighbouring villages.

Reports say a total of 14 people in the deceased man’s family have already tested positive for the virus. It is believed that the man had come in contact with close to 100 people before he was tested positive for the disease.

The local administration is now tracking the priest’s movement and identifying contacts to prevent them from socialising and potentially spreading the virus.

Reports suggest the man had even attended an event at Anandpur Sahib for three days from March 8 to 10 and returned to his village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. Two of his friends who accompanied the man to Germany and Italy are also believed to have visited over a dozen villages in the state.

Officials said they are going from village to village to identify his close contacts and are placing every suspect under quarantine and surveillance. As many as 15 villages are believed to have been sealed amid fear of the spread of virus.

A total of 17 people have lost their lives while over 700 have been infected by the virus in the country. Experts have suggested that the best way to prevent and possibly slow down transmission is social distancing as there is no antidote available to fight the virus yet. The virus has infected over five lakh around the world and killed over 24,000.