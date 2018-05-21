Punjab man travels 11 countries, 10000 km to enter the US illegally, deported back to India

Singh had taken flight ET887 from the IGI Airport to Brazil on August 20, 2016, on a valid passport

An Indian origin man who hailed from Punjab travelled across 11 countries covering over 10,000 km in order to enter the United States of America illegally but was arrested and deported back to India. The case dates back to 2016 when the man who is a resident of Punjab’s Kapurthala district travelled across Central America and reached Mexico through Brazil to enter the US. He also worked in the US for a few months before being deported to India.

The man who has been identified as Harpreet Singh was handed over to the Delhi Police by the immigration department after he arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday. Harpreet Singh was detained by the immigration department during the early hours of Saturday after he landed in Delhi. He had taken the United Airlines flight UA82 to Delhi as a deportee.

An officer while talking about the case was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times that Singh had taken flight ET887 from the IGI Airport to Brazil on August 20, 2016, on a valid passport. it is after this that he started his illegal journey to the United States. It was revealed during interrogation that the man after arriving in Brazil, went to Bolivia where he contacted some associates of his travel agent, back in his hometown in Punjab. From then onwards, he sought assistance to travel by road to US.

The officer added that from Bolivia, Singh went to Lima in Peru, from where he managed to reach Costa Rica passing through Ecuador, Columbia and Panama. From Costa Rica, Singh entered Honduras and went to Guatemala and finally arrived in Mexico. It was in Mexico that Singh took the waterway to reach the United States.

It took him over a month to complete his whole journey. However, he was not arrested for over a year. After working in US at a department store in the state of Louisiana for 15 months, he was arrested for staying illegally in the states. He has been charged under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document or electronic record as genuine) and passport act.